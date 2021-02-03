CVS says vaccinations are coming to NY, more in CT

CVS Pharmacy, the national chain owned by CVS Health and headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has announced that it would begin offering Covid-19 vaccinations at 32 locations in New York state on Feb. 11 and plans to expand the number of sites in Connecticut where vaccinations are administered.

Eastchester, in Westchester County, and Stony Point in Rockland County, were two of the Hudson Valley locations named in the announcement. The other New York communities named were Batavia, Bethpage, Clinton, Cooperstown, Glenville, Hamburg, Hudson Falls, Kingston, Mattituck, Owego, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs and Westfield.

CVS already had begun administering Covid vaccinations by appointment in Putnam and Waterford, Connecticut. It said that it would be expanding sites in Connecticut where shots can be obtained to include Avon, Bristol, Coventry, Glastonbury, Guilford, Hamden, Middletown, North Haven and Uncasville.

The company said it anticipated that Feb. 9 would be the date it will begin making appointments available for vaccinations in New York and at additional Connecticut locations through its website cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

Expansion of vaccinations into New York is part of an initial 11-state rollout that includes approximately 335 CVS pharmacies. The chain reported in 2019 that it had a total of 9,941 stores.

CVS said it will be receiving vaccine from the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program and is anticipating being supplied with approximately 20,600 total doses for openers in New York and 6,800 doses in Connecticut. As more supply becomes available the company plans to expand its vaccination effort to more locations.

Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, said, “One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner.”