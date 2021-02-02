Lamont eases some restrictions on restaurants, houses of worship as most Covid numbers trend downward

Lamont eases some restrictions on restaurants, houses of worship as most Covid...

Gov. Ned Lamont is easing some of the restrictions on certain businesses, including restaurants, and places of worship as the state’s pandemic numbers generally continue to decline.

The 10 p.m. curfew for businesses, including restaurants, is being moved to 11 p.m. Other restrictions on restaurants, including an indoor limit of 50% capacity, are remaining in place.

“We appreciate that the governor and his team continue to work with our industry with a focus on reopening Connecticut’s economy,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “This is another step in that direction and the extra hour will be a benefit to restaurants across the state.

“At the same time,” Dolch continued, “it’s important that we take further steps in the weeks ahead, including fully lifting this curfew just as neighboring Massachusetts and Rhode Island have done. Connecticut can continue to be a leader on fighting Covid while also being mindful of our economic recovery.”

Massachusetts’ restaurant curfew expired on Jan. 25, while restaurants in Rhode Island were given the option of resuming their normal hours on Jan. 29.

The association estimates that some 600 Connecticut restaurants have closed during the pandemic.

In addition, houses of worship can now hold up to 50% capacity with no limit. Previously those operations could not house more than 100 people, regardless of capacity.

Lamont indicated that further easing of restrictions could follow in the coming weeks, depending on how the state’s Covid numbers stack up.

As of last night, Connecticut’s daily positivity rate stood at 3.86%, continuing a downward trend over the past few weeks and marking the first time since November that that number was below 4%. Hospitalizations are also down, to 912, while deaths continue to rise, totaling 7,119.

So far the state has vaccinated approximately 45% of its population over the age of 75. A total of 425,144 doses – 338,859 first doses and 86,285 second doses – have been administered.