Rockland man’s debt collection methods run afoul of law

Even small businesses have to struggle with the complexities of managing peak season opportunities, extending credit and motivating customers.

Take Jonathan Diolosa, an alleged sports bookie from New City in Rockland County.

The business model seems simple. Customers do not have to put up money in advance when they place bets, according to an FBI affidavit. If they lose, they pay the losing bet plus interest that accrues weekly, up to 800% annually.

In March 2019, the NCAA basketball tournament had begun but a Costa Rican betting site had shut down access to Diolosa’s customers who not paid their debts.

It turns out that one of his difficult customers was a confidential police informant, according to the affidavit. And a local judge had authorized a wire intercept. Law enforcement could hear his phone calls and see his text messages.

On March 21, 2019, according to the FBI affidavit, Diolosa texted the customer and implored him to pay his gambling debt.

“U understand what today is don’t u?” the text states. “March f–king madness. N it’s the first round where I always make money.”

The following day he allegedly texted: “My business has been shut down for the first two days of March madness, the debt is way more than 2k pal.”

Diolosa allegedly urged the client to sell his car. “(I)f this (isn’t) figured out by the time I get to rockland today n leave the gym ur life will become a nightmare ten times worst that I swear.”

A few days later, Diolosa texted: “Figure something out I don’t care if you gotta f–king sell drugs, you got to rob your f–king job you got to do something… sell one of your kids off I don’t care figure it out.”

The customer responded that he was broke, he was trying to collect money from another individual and “reality is I have a baby due in 10 days.”

Diolosa responded, according to the affidavit, “I will kick down ur f–king door tonight n ur pregnant wife’s hospital door after I call every hospital n find out which one she is staying at.”

Diolosa was arrested last July after a criminal complaint was filed. He was released on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond.

On Jan. 27, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Diolosa with extortionate debt collection in U.S. District Court, White Plains. He pleaded not guilty.

Diolosa’s attorney, Bruno Gioffre Jr. of White Plains, did not respond to an email asking for his client’s side of the story.