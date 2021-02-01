Two multifamily properties in Norwalk’s Waypointe district are sold

A pair of multifamily Norwalk properties that have been on the market for the past few years have sold for an undisclosed price.

The Berkeley at Waypointe at 500 West Ave. is a 5-story building with 129 units and 10,331 square feet of ground floor retail space, while Quincy Lofts at 30 Orchard St. is a 5-story building consisting of 69 units.

Both are part of the second phase of housing developments in Norwalk’s Waypointe district – the first phase of this project was the Waypointe, a 464-unit development with 56,383 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The Berkeley at Waypointe and Quincy Lofts have been on the market since November 2018. While the properties’ owner, Alex. Brown Realty, did not publicly list the sales prices for the building, Norwalk’s city government appraised the Berkeley at Waypointe at $35.1 million and Quincy Lofts at $15.9 million.

CBRE represented Alex. Brown Realty and procured the buyer, Invictus Real Estate Partners, which purchased the Waypointe property last August for an undisclosed sum.