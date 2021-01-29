Xerox acquires augmented reality software provider CareAR

Xerox Holdings Corp. has announced its acquisition of CareAR, an augmented reality support platform company. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Austin, Texas-headquartered CareAR provides a suite of augmented reality tools that enables the remote guidance of field workers through desktop, mobile and smart glass devices. CareAR’s platform will be integrated with Xerox’s workflow solution platform ServiceNow and CareAR co-founder and CEO Sam Waicberg will become vice president and general manager of digital services for Xerox.

“Our software solutions address some of the biggest needs for customers – content management, digital transformation and personalized communications. And now we’ve added enterprise augmented reality,” said Steve Bandrowczak, president and chief operations officer, Xerox. “By combining DocuShare, XMPie and CareAR, we have a software business that can together and apart support a wide range of clients’ needs.”