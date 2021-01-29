Home Fairfield Xerox acquires augmented reality software provider CareAR

Xerox acquires augmented reality software provider CareAR

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Xerox Holdings Corp. has announced its acquisition of CareAR, an augmented reality support platform company. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Xerox CareAR machineryThe Austin, Texas-headquartered CareAR provides a suite of augmented reality tools that enables the remote guidance of field workers through desktop, mobile and smart glass devices. CareAR’s platform will be integrated with Xerox’s workflow solution platform ServiceNow and CareAR co-founder and CEO Sam Waicberg will become vice president and general manager of digital services for Xerox.

“Our software solutions address some of the biggest needs for customers – content management, digital transformation and personalized communications. And now we’ve added enterprise augmented reality,” said Steve Bandrowczak, president and chief operations officer, Xerox. “By combining DocuShare, XMPie and CareAR, we have a software business that can together and apart support a wide range of clients’ needs.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleGrace Farms Foundation launches food and beverage line
Next articleWestport office/medical building sold to NBI Realty
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here