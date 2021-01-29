Westport office/medical building sold to NBI Realty

Penny Wickey and Laure Aubuchon represented NBI Realty LLC in the purchase of 164 Kings Highway North in Westport.

Mark Holod of Hastings Real Estate represented the seller.

The purchase price was not disclosed, but according to an online listing it was being offered for $1.725 million.

The two-story, 6,000-square-foot office/medical building was built in 1940, and includes 23 parking spaces.

In addition to occupying the lower level of the building, the new ownership plans significant upgrades to the property, including new landscaping and interior renovations.