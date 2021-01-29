Grace Farms Foundation launches food and beverage line

The New Canaan-based Grace Farms Foundation has announced the launch of a new food and beverage product line.

Grace Farms Foods will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the foundation, offering a line of chocolate chip cookies, coffees and herbal teas. All profits from product sales are being used to support the foundation’s initiatives involving nature, arts, justice, community and faith.

Grace Farms Foods is offering a free trial of its products through Feb. 15 to consumers who sign up through the company’s new website. The products will initially be sold online only, with plans to expand into retail channels and farmer’s markets later this year.