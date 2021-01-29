Kelly’s Bakery brings artisanal breads and pastries to Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie’s newest business opened this week with the premiere of Kelly’s Bakery, an artisanal bakery and café.

Located at 110C Delafield St., Kelly’s Bakery promotes itself as being “inspired by Hudson Valley’s bounty” with use of seasonal and local ingredients for making long-fermentation artisanal breads and pastries. Locally roasted coffee, tea and specialty drinks are also available at the bakery, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kelly’s Bakery is owned by Kevin Halim, a Culinary Institute of America graduate who previously worked at COI restaurant in California, Blue Hill at Stone Barn in New York, and Tasting Counter in Massachusetts. The bakery’s namesake is Kelly, Halim’s Pomeranian.