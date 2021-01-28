Iona College to acquire Concordia College campus

Concordia College of New York will close before the fall semester, according to a press release from the Bronxville school, and Iona College will acquire the campus.

Concordia President John Nunes attributed the closing to challenges in higher education that he didn’t identify but said were “accelerated by the pandemic.”

The financial terms and other details of the deal between the two faith-based colleges were not disclosed. The agreement is expected to be completed by summer, subject to regulatory approval.

Most Concordia students will continue work toward their degrees with Iona, according to the press release.

Iona, a Catholic college based in New Rochelle, will use the Bronxville campus for a school of health sciences.

The colleges plan to hold a series of virtual town halls to discuss their plans.

Concordia was founded 104 years ago. It is part of the eight campus Concordia University System operated by the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod.

In 2019, federal prosecutors were investigating Concordia for possible violations of the False Claims Act, concerning the college’s off-campus program in Israel. No charges have been filed.