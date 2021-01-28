Hudson Valley airports will share with other airports in Upstate New York state more than $36.5 million in new federal aid, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the state’s other U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Westchester County Airport is estimated to be receiving just over $4 million while New York Stewart International in New Windsor just outside of Newburgh would receive about $2.3 million. The Federal Aviation Administration will be disbursing the funds.

Smaller airports in the area are slated to be receiving lesser amounts. Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Poughkeepsie, Sullivan County International in Monticello, Orange County Airport in Montgomery, Warwick Municipal Airport in Warwick and Resnick Airport in Ellenville are slated to receive $13,000 each. Columbia County Airport in Hudson is due to receive $24,000.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed the funding.

“The Westchester County Airport has felt the brunt of devastating financial impacts of this pandemic since Covid-19 was first confirmed in our community,” Latimer said. “The airport is a major economic driver for our region and this federal funding will go a long way in serving our hard working airport employees while also providing a boost to residents and businesses who rely on its operation for their bottom lines.”

Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Stewart International, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the airline industry and airports across the country. We all look to recover from this pandemic and bolster the regional economy.”

According to Schumer, “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas. In the new congress, I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

Gillibrand said, “Airports, travel, and tourism will be a critical part of our economic recovery and these federal dollars will help airports across Upstate New York continue providing high-quality and safe transit.”