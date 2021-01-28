Westport Book Shop opens with dual purpose

A new bookstore is opening in Westport today with a two-fold mission to make a difference.

Westport Book Shop at 23 Jessup Road is a nonprofit resource for high quality used and antiquarian books, carrying over 5,000 titles across more than 40 categories as well as vintage vinyl records, audio books, CDs, and DVDs. Proceeds from sales at the shop will benefit programs of the Westport Library.

While the all-volunteer from Westport Library book sales team handles collecting, sorting and pricing the donated materials for the new venture, it’s staffed entirely by adults with disabilities, who will be learning transferable job skills and workplace social skills while running the store.

“Our dual mission is to provide meaningful employment for adults with disabilities, while raising funds to support the exceptional programming and operations of the Westport Library,” says Jocelyn Barandiaran, president of Westport Book Sale Ventures Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit enterprise behind the program. “At the same time, we see this as an opportunity for our community to be ever more accepting, inclusive and respectful of people with differing abilities.”

Westport Book Shop is located across Jessup Green from the library, and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Days and hours may expand in the coming weeks.