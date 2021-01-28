Mohegan Sun operators looking to expand to Nagasaki

For the second time this week comes word that an operator of one of Connecticut’s two tribal casinos is exploring an opportunity outside the continental U.S.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, master developer of integrated resorts worldwide – including the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville – has partnered with Oshidori International Development Godogaisha to develop a joint bid for an integrated resort (IR) license in Nagasaki, Japan.

Through the partnership, MGE and Oshidori – a Japanese company established for the purpose of developing an integrated resort in Nagasaki – aim to “collaborate in developing a world-class integrated resort, but also in creating a dynamic community for Nagasaki to become a premium travel destination and a premier residential choice,” according to the announcement.

“We are honored to work with Oshidori International and leverage their team’s unparalleled experience on this IR license bid in one of the fastest growing markets in the world,” said MGE CEO Mario Kontomerkos. “Japan offers important development opportunities that will benefit the Kyushu economy.

“As operators of 10 properties globally,” he added, “we are eager to bring our expertise to this venture.”

MGE’s properties include the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Seoul.

The upcoming IR project will be developed in Sasebo city, with the Nagasaki Prefecture’s bid selection process projected to take place throughout the summer and fall of 2021.

Earlier this week, The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which operates the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, and hospitality investment firm LionGrove announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino in Puerto Rico.

Mashantucket and Mohegan representatives both testified at a legislative hearing this week about the prospects of legalizing sports betting in Connecticut.