Boutique asset management firm launches in Westport

Longtime investment managers Jon Orseck and Brad Berggren have launched volScout LLC, a discretionary equity option asset manager and adviser based in Westport.

VolScout’s investment approach will focus on risk management to deliver what the pair said will be consistent option overlay returns. The boutique firm will be a discretionary exchange-traded derivatives asset manager and adviser, delivering scalable SMAs, fund-based strategies and customized solutions for institutions, registered investment advisors, wirehouses and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Both Orseck and Berggren serve as managing partners at volScout. Berggren was the founder, CEO and CIO of Westport’s Parametric Risk Advisors (and its predecessor company, which was acquired by Parametric/Eaton Vance in 2007) and led the company from its inception through 2016.

Orseck was a partner and COO of Parametric Risk Advisors from 2006 through 2016. From 2016 through 2020, he led Parametric Portfolio Associates’ high net worth SMA option division and most recently was the head of Portfolio Management and Trading for Parametric’s liquid alternative strategies.

Also joining the new company are former Parametric Risk Advisors Chief Technology Officer Roger Weber, who will be volScout’s co-managing director and CTO.

“Our risk management approach is built upon more than six decades of combined Wall Street experience working with some of the most well-known investment institutions, registered investment advisers, and high-profile family offices and individuals,” Orseck said. “Our approach differs from many others in that we start with the risk side of the equation and build strategies from there.”