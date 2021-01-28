AG Tong calls for legislation to redefine price gouging

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking new legislation to address price gouging within the state.

In a statement issued by his office, Tong argued the law does not adequately define price gouging and whether leases and rental items are covered by the statute. He added that retail sales are the only transactions clearly defined by the law.

Tong also said that his office and the Department of Consumer Protection are considering lawsuits against alleged price gougers operating in the state, noting that he has received more than 750 Covid-related price gouging complaints last year.

“Profiteering off pain and panic during a crisis is wrong, and against the law. We are seeking new legislation to strengthen our ability to hold price gougers accountable and protect consumers,” Tong said.

He pointed out that complaints covered the sale of “essential and life-saving items such as masks, sanitizer and even toilet paper. It became clear early on that the existing price gouging statute was severely limited and did not adequately protect families and businesses. I look forward to working with the legislature this session to reform the statute and strengthen our ability to combat price gouging behavior.”