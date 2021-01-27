Mixed-use project proposed for Yorktown Green shopping center

Oster Properties has proposed revitalizing the largely vacant Yorktown Green shopping center that it owns by creating a new mixed-use project to enhance the site. The property covers about 15 acres at 335 Downing Drive in the Yorktown Heights business district.

The plan was unveiled at last night’s work session of the Yorktown Town Board.

Attorney David Steinmetz of the White Plains-based firm Zarin & Steinmetz, emphasized that what was being presented to the board by the developer was preliminary and that a formal application is being prepared.

Oster would demolish the defunct, 90,000-square-foot former Kmart store to make way for a four-story U-shaped building featuring 84 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments and ground-floor retail. There would be underground parking for residents. The Kmart has been closed for about two years.

A freestanding former Food Emporium supermarket has been vacant for almost 10 years and Oster’s representatives said they have an “exciting” tenant in lease negotiations for a new supermarket.

“The concept of this is to provide alternatives to empty nesters or young millennials,” said another of Oster’s attorneys, Darius Chafizadeh. “This would allow them to stay in town or young ones to come back into your town and live here and be able to afford it without having to pay high property taxes.” Price points for the housing are undetermined.

“Throughout the retail world there’s a rethinking of how retail spaces are designed to service the world,” said Matthew Jarmel, Oster’s architect.

Oster Properties is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and in addition to Yorktown Green owns more than 2 million square feet in northern New Jersey, Rockland County and New York City and manages about 500 apartment units. Oster’s retail holdings include the Foster Village Shopping Center in Bergenfield, N.J.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater had a positive initial reaction to the preliminary proposal.

“This proposal recognizes the evolving economy that we are facing, especially e-commerce,” Slater said. “Yorktown Green has languished for too long and I look forward to seeing more details about Oster’s proposal. It is a key property in many ways, not the least of which is its prominent location in the heart of town. This is very welcome news and yet another sign of the economic upswing we are working hard to see in our town.”

Councilwoman Alice Roker said, “I think this is a smart development both from a commercial and residential point of view.” Councilmembers Ed Lachterman, Tom Diana and Vishnu Patel also were receptive.

The town board is in the process of adopting overlay zoning districts including the Yorktown Heights business district including Yorktown Green.