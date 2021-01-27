Nearly 1 million residents have enrolled for insurance through AHCT

Nearly 1 million Connecticut residents to date have enrolled through Access Health CT (AHCT), the state’s insurance marketplace announced today.

During the recent annual open enrollment period – which ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15 – 104,946 signed up for health insurance into a qualified health plan, while HUSKY Health (Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP) coverage increased by 116,500, a nearly 16% increase from 2019.

In addition, nearly 17,500 Connecticut residents transitioned to HUSKY from private health insurance coverage, likely due to loss of income in 2020.

“This past year has been an extremely difficult one with the stressors of the Covid-19 pandemic, including record job loss and high unemployment numbers,” noted AHCT CEO James Michel.

During the 2021 open enrollment period, AHCT experienced a 40% increase of website volume, conducted more than 36 enrollment fairs virtually, and served nearly 1,000 people who visited its in-person enrollment locations for enrollment help.

Connecticut residents can still get coverage if they experience a life-changing event such as losing coverage due to job loss, moving to the state, getting married or turning 26, through a Special Enrollment Period.

Free help is also available online at AccessHealthCT.com, and by phone at 1-855-805-4325.