Countertop retailer Timeless Stone to open Stamford location

Timeless Stone, a countertop retailer and installer based in Bloomfield, has announced plans to open its first Fairfield County location in Stamford.

Owned and operated by the Brazilian-born brothers Jackson and Jalisson Oliveira, the company provides granite, quartz, porcelain, marble and soapstone for countertops and tiling. The Stamford location will be a 5,500-square-foot showroom and warehouse at 54 Research Drive, with an opening planned for next month.

“Our first location in Bloomfield allows us to serve a large portion of central Connecticut and we felt that it was the right time to expand to other parts of the state,” Jackson Oliveira said. “Stamford is a beautiful and innovative city that we are so happy to call our second home. We can now work with more clients in the southern part of the state as well as areas of New York.”