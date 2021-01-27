Sikorsky lands $200M contract for Coast Guard MH-60T hulls

Sikorsky Aircraft has received a $200 million contract to procure 25 new hulls for the U.S. Coast Guard’s MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters.

The new hulls will enable the MH-60T aircraft to continue on its lifesaving missions for a minimum of 10 additional years. The new hulls will be built at Sikorsky’s manufacturing plant in Troy, Alabama, where the maintenance and repair of the aircraft takes place.

Separately, the Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky and Boeing previewed their advanced helicopter for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition, known as FLRAA. The new aircraft, named Defiant X, is undergoing testing and is being promoted as being able to fly twice as far and fast as the Black Hawk helicopter it is designed to replace.

Sikorsky and Boeing added that the U.S. Army is expected to release a request for proposal on FLRAA later this year, with a contract to be awarded in 2022.