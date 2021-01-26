BREAKING NEWS: Foxwoods makes deal to reopen El San Juan Casino in Puerto Rico

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and hospitality investment firm LionGrove this afternoon announced the formation of a partnership to reopen the historic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino in Puerto Rico.

It is Foxwoods’ first foray outside of the continental U.S.

In addition to redeveloping the casino, the two partners will reopen the Tropicoro entertainment venue.

The new casino – slated to open by the end of the year – will add a $12.5 million investment in addition to a recently completed renovation for the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, resulting in a total of $137.5 million in resort enhancements.

Those investments and the opening of the casino are anticipated to generate an estimated economic impact of $22 million back into the island, creating a projected 360 jobs in the region; over 150 of those will be at the casino.

“Our success and experience with operating Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut will allow us to effectively expand our footprint and bring award-winning gaming experiences to Puerto Rico,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler. “Bringing together our resort experience and expertise with Fairmont El San Juan’s renowned brand, we believe we can bring real economic and employment growth to Puerto Rico.

“In addition to offering guests a one-of-a-kind luxury resort destination,” Butler continued, “the development will bring revenue, value and tourism to the area.”

LionGrove Founder and CEO Andro Nodarse-León noted that his firm acquired El San Juan Hotel in 2015. That was followed by the completion of a $65 million restoration in 2017 and, following Hurricane Maria, a $60 million restoration that led to its rebranding as the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in January of 2020.

Nodarse-León said the venue’s new identity pays homage to the casino’s history in San Juan – it once drew such stars as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr. – and to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Located in the beachfront Fairmont El San Juan Hotel along the Isla Verde Beach, the approximately 15,000-square-foot casino will feature table games and slot machines along with luxury accommodations and amenities.