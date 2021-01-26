WWE inks exclusive streaming deal with Peacock

WWE has signed a multiyear agreement to provide exclusive streaming rights for its WWE Network programming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform.

Peacock will premiere WWE Network on March 18 with more than 17,000 hours of new and library WWE Network programming on demand and on a 24/7 channel. Peacock viewers will see all of the live WWE pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, along with original series including “Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions” and “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” plus in-ring shows and documentaries.

WWE Network, including all pay-per-views, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99. An advertising-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, will be available for $9.99.

“We are thrilled to further the longstanding and trusted partnership WWE has with NBCUniversal,” said Nick Khan, president and chief revenue officer at Stamford-based WWE.

“Peacock is an innovative platform that will enable us to showcase our most significant events, including WrestleMania, and provide the extraordinary entertainment our fans have come to expect with the combination of premium WWE content, live sports, news, films, and television programs.”