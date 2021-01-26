Housatonic Community College debuts Textbook Lending Library

Housatonic Community College (HCC) has launched the Textbook Lending Library for financially challenged students pursuing continuing education courses in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) professions.

According to the Bridgeport-based school, the textbooks required for these courses – which include medical coding, human anatomy, biology and STEM pathway certificates – range from $45 to over $500, but they are not covered with financial aid. Yet paying out-of-pocket is difficult for lower-income students, which represent the majority of HCC’s student body.

The library is being initially funded by a grant from The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts. HCC is seeking additional donations for this endeavor.

“The new Textbook Lending Library will help deserving, financially struggling HCC students who are striving to obtain an education and a brighter career path,” said Kristy Jelenik, executive director of the Housatonic Community College Foundation.

“This new important resource will prevent students from choosing between buying textbooks and paying for basic necessities such as food and rent. One more obstacle to improving their futures will be removed.”