Michael Guberti: How to leverage five digital marketing trends in 2021 and beyond

With an abundance of options to consider, which platforms, strategies and trends should you focus on this new year to reach more people and potentially grow your business?

Here are five digital marketing trends to leverage in 2021:

1. Strengthen your email marketing efforts

It has been reported that email marketing “generates $38 for every $1 spent.” The average person receives at least 121 emails per day, according to one estimation. How can you encourage your customers to open your emails? Consider ways to make the subject line enticing. Use language centered on what the person can gain from opening your email and what they may learn.

For example, in the digital marketing industry, you can say “3 ways to reach more people on Instagram.” For businesses in the medical aesthetics industry, you can say something to the effect of “get gorgeous, glowing skin” if the email describes a service that can help the person get that result. Another option is to point out a consequence that the person can avoid if they open your email and read it. For example, some subject lines can say “5 digital marketing disasters and how to avoid them” or “4 common social media pitfalls.”

2. Create a podcast

Over 80% of podcast listeners spend more than seven hours a week listening to podcasts. Nearly three out of four Americans who listen to podcasts say they listen to learn new things. Some 155 million Americans, which are approximately 47% of the United States’ population, have listened to a podcast. Lastly, 45% of the people who listen to podcasts once a month have a household income of over $75,000.

3. Collect and share your reviews

Ninety percent of customers read online reviews before visiting a business. Eighty-eight percent of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. Consider creating a document with your reviews from Google, Facebook, Yelp or emails and text messages that customers have sent you. Remove the people’s names for privacy reasons. Then, perform a keyword analysis to identify what are the most popular words that your customers use when they describe your business.

For example, I performed a keyword analysis for my client in the medical aesthetics industry. Here were some of their popular words and how many times they were mentioned by their customers: the word great was mentioned 67 times, love (46), amazing (45), professional (33), comfortable (32), friendly (28). When you have the list of words that your customers use the most, put those words in your ads, emails and posts. Feature your reviews in posts with hashtags like #TransformationTuesday, #ThankfulThursday, #SpotlightSaturday or #SpotlightSunday.

4. Leverage the pay-to-play platforms and track the important metrics

You can reach more people if you run paid ads on Instagram, Facebook, Google, YouTube, Pinterest and other platforms.

After you identify your budget, create your campaigns and pick a goal, analyze the results of your campaign. There are over 100 metrics available for viewing on one page of the Facebook Ads Dashboard. In a sense, that’s like looking at a car dashboard with over 100 speedometers. Which numbers are the most important to start with? Reach, impressions, cost per result, the amount spent, frequency, which ads are performing the best, number of leads and/or customers gained from the ads and ultimately, what amount was spent vs what amount of business was gained over time.

Decide on the timeframe you will use to determine the effectiveness of your campaigns. Some business owners choose a month, 6 months, a year, or something else.

5. Consistently communicate with your audience

Whether you are publishing videos to connect with your community or sending emails that link to your website, consistently communicate with your leads and customers. The process is similar to compound interest. Every post you publish, email you send and message you communicate can help someone know, like and trust you.

Bringing It All Together:

If you regularly send informative, compelling messages to your leads and customers, you can increase the likelihood that someone decides whether they want to work with you. Looking forward to seeing you leverage these digital marketing trends and strategies in 2021 and beyond.

If you want to reach more people and potentially grow your business with digital marketing, visit MichaelGuberti.com/Schedule to set up your free Discovery Call to identify if we would be a good fit to work together.