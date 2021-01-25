Godiva to close retail stores, including three regional locations

The chocolatier Godiva has become the latest national retailer to announce the closing of its stores.

The New York City-headquartered company, founded in Belgium in 1926 and acquired by the Turkish conglomerate Yildiz Holding in 2007, will shut down all 128 of its U.S. and Canada stores in March – the delayed closing is to allow for one final Valentine’s Day retail season. However, Godiva’s chocolates will still be available in retail and e-commerce channels and the company’s stores in Europe, China and the Middle East will remain operational.

Within this region, Godiva’s sole Fairfield County store is in the Stamford Town Center; the company also has Connecticut retail stores in Farmington’s Westfarms Shopping Mall and Mohegan Sun. InNew York, Godiva has a store in The Westchester Mall in White Plains and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley.