After four years, Scott Pelley sells Darien home at a loss

CBS broadcast journalist Scott Pelley has sold his Darien home for $2.75 million after four years and repeated price discounting.

The 7,532-square-foot home at 5 Peach Hill Road was built in 1988 and includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms. Pelley acquired the 2.4-acre property in August 2007 for $4 million, but in July 2016 he purchased a $2.25 million condominium in Manhattan’s Flatiron District and listed the Darien home in January 2017 for $3.98 million.

However, Pelley’s listing attracted no offers and it was taken down in November 2017. Pelley relisted the home in June 2019 for $3.25 million, and over the next 18 months, the listing was twice removed and replaced with lower asking prices.

During his residency in the town, Pelley occasionally used his celebrity status in activities ranging from participation in the Danbury Community Association’s speaker series to recording a video for Darien Emergency Medical Services Post 53’s CPR training.