Workforce development, small business relief among CBIA’s legislative priorities this year

The CBIA this morning released its 2021 legislative session policy priorities, which focus on rebuilding Connecticut’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s largest business organization released its list during its annual Economic Summit and Outlook forum. This year’s priorities include workforce development, urban renewal, infrastructure investment, small business relief, and taxpayer return on investment.

CBIA president and CEO Chris DiPentima said the organization’s 2021 Policy Priorities, developed with the collaboration of residents and employers from around the state, provide the revenue to support essential state services while creating a positive climate for growing jobs and driving critical investments in infrastructure and Connecticut’s cities.

“Connecticut has tremendous opportunities that we must capitalize on, that we cannot let pass by,” DiPentima said. “I am bullish on Connecticut, on the state’s potential to bounce back from the pandemic, and realize its true potential.

“Despite the havoc of the pandemic, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our state’s future,” he added, citing an influx of residents, the state’s “highly skilled, highly productive” workforce, and a record number of startups in 2020.

DiPentima also noted that the recent better-than-expected income tax projections, the state’s third quarter GDP growth, and position as one of the leading states for recovering Covid-19 job losses reinforced that outlook.

“Nonetheless, we cannot lose sight of what’s important,” he said. “We must continue the fiscal discipline of recent years that has seen revenue growth and a Rainy Day Fund that is now at historic highs.”

“That means nurturing a growing tax base — not imposing more tax hikes — and reducing costs so we can make the necessary investments in the state’s future,” DiPentima said.

The policy recommendations were based on the framework of CBIA’s Rebuilding Connecticut campaign, which is supported by a bipartisan group of more than 50 state lawmakers and a growing coalition of hundreds of businesses and organizations.

“These policy ideas will help Connecticut employers — particularly struggling small businesses — manage the high costs of navigating COVID-19 restrictions, create and retain jobs, and lead the state’s economic recovery and growth for the benefit of all residents,” said Eric Gjede, CBIA’s vice president for government affairs.