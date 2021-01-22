Home Hudson Valley BJ’s Wholesale Club opens 150th fueling station at Newburgh retail venue

BJ's Wholesale Club opens 150th fueling station at Newburgh retail venue

Phil Hall
BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening the 150th location of its BJ’s Gas fueling station today at its newest retail store in Newburgh.

The store at 401 Auto Park Place will be the 219th location for BJ’s, which is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts and operates in 17 states. To celebrate the new venue, the company is making a $5,000 donation from its BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh for a one-year supply of gas and tires.

“We’re excited to open the BJ’s Gas location in Newburgh so our members can fill up their tank at an unbeatable value,” said Craig Lombardi, general manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Newburgh.

“When our Newburgh club opens in just a few days, members will be able to save time and money on everything they need, from household essentials and fresh food to gas and tires, all in one convenient location.”

