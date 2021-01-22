New $15M unit opens at Hudson Valley Hospital

A new $15 million Maternal and Newborn Care Unit encompassing approximately 16,000 square feet has opened at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, designed to enhance the hospital experience and care for mothers, their newborns and family members.

Located on the second floor of the hospital, the unit features labor and delivery rooms along with triage and surgical suites, private rooms for new mothers that include an additional bed for her spouse or partner, and a Level II neonatal intensive care unit for newborns who need additional medical support.

Stacey Petrower, president of the hospital, said the new facilities reflect “NewYork-Presbyterian’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care to expectant mothers, their newborns and the entire family. Our hospital has over 100 years of experience delivering babies in our community, and we’re proud of that legacy of care.”

The unit was designed in collaboration with EwingCole architects, which has offices in New York and other U.S. cities, and OLA Consulting Engineers, which has an office in Hawthorne as well as in Manhattan. The hospital said the construction was part of a broader initiative to enhance obstetric services across NewYork-Presbyterian’s health system.

NewYork-Presbyterian points out that its obstetrics and gynecology division has certified nurse-midwives and physicians experienced in the management of complex deliveries, and the hospital provides a full range of services patients may need before, during and after birth, including birthing classes and breastfeeding support groups.

The hospital was founded in 1889 and serves residents throughout Westchester, Putnam and lower Dutchess counties. NewYork-Presbyterian’s healthcare system includes 10 hospital campuses in the Greater New York area.