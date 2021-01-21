Rebranded Barneys at Saks opening in Greenwich on Monday

The former Barneys New York store at 200 Greenwich Ave. will reopen as Barneys at Saks on Jan. 25.

As previously reported, in 2019 the then-bankrupt Barneys chain was acquired by Authentic Brands Group LLC, a New York City-based brand management company whose holdings range from Juicy Couture and Aéropostale to Sports Illustrated and the likenesses of Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. The plan then was to open 41 Barneys shops within existing Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

The newly rebranded, 14,000-square-foot Greenwich outlet will feature men’s shoes and accessories on its ground floor and women’s clothing on the second floor.