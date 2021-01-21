Westport’s 1555 Post Road East sells for $1.93M

The Westport office property 1555 Post Road East has been sold for $1.93 million.

The property consists of a 11,461-square-foot office building on 0.61 of an acre. Originally opened in 1981 as the home for Petrucci Construction Co., it is now a multitenant property housing financial and insurance firms.

The seller, BAO Partners, acquired the building in 2017 for $2.2 million and remodeled the property. Commercial real estate broker Stephen Ozyck represented the seller in the transaction while Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the buyer, who was identified only as a “local investor.”