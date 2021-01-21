Former GE exec Ana Maria Chadwick joins Pitney Bowes as CFO

Stamford-headquartered Pitney Bowes has appointed Ana Maria Chadwick as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 29.

Chadwick was previously president and CEO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions, and earlier in her career she was controller of GE Capital Americas and CFO at GE Capital Energy Financial Services.

She replaces Stanley J. Sutula III, who left the company in October to become CFO at Colgate-Palmolive.

Joseph Catapano, who served as interim CFO, will return to his position as chief accounting officer.

“Pitney Bowes is an iconic brand that has made bold strides to transform and is poised to do what very few other companies have done,” Chadwick said in a press statement. “As I learn more about Pitney Bowes, it is clear the company has substantial opportunities going forward. I could not be more excited to join Pitney Bowes at this important moment.”