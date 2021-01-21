Home Fairfield Norwalk launches $150K grant program for Covid-impacted small businesses

Norwalk launches $150K grant program for Covid-impacted small businesses

By
Phil Hall
-
Norwalk has unveiled the $150,000 Covid-19 Small Business Grant Program to help struggling small businesses.

The program will provide 30 one-time grants of $5,000 to Norwalk-based for-profit businesses with 25 or fewer employees. According to the program’s guidelines, businesses must have been operational and current with their tax obligations as of March 15, 2020, and should “be able to demonstrate satisfactorily that it has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and not be a repeat offender for Covid-related regulation violations.”

Grant applications will be accepted through the norwalkct.org website by noon on Feb. 9 and grants will be allocated through a random lottery drawing.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted our business community,” Mayor Harry W. Rilling said. “There has been limited grant funding opportunities available, and I felt it was important that we provide more assistance to our local small businesses. I know this is not a significant amount money, but in talking with local businesses, I have heard that anything we can do will be of help.”

Rilling, a Democrat, added that “more support is needed from the federal government, but I hope these grants will be a bridge to more significant help.”

