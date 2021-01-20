Connecticut Community Bank relocating Westport branch

The 4,147-square-foot building at 1111 Post Road East in Westport has been leased to Connecticut Community Bank, which will move its Westport branch there from 1495 Post Road East.

Penny Wickey and Daniel Neaton represented Newman’s Own Foundation in the transaction, while Belinda Scanlon of the Bernard Realty Group represented the tenant.

The building is at the corner of Post Road East and Morningside Drive and was formerly occupied by TD Bank.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut Community Bank is a full-service community bank and mortgage provider that was founded in 1998.