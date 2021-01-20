Two-building office complex in Wilton sold for $10.7 million

CBRE has announced the $10.7 million sale of 187 Danbury Road in Wilton to a group led by Time Equities (TEI), a full-service real estate firm headquartered in New York City.



The property is a 136,531-square-foot, 47% leased, two-building office complex on Route 7 (Danbury Road).

A CBRE team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, David Gavin, Jeremy Neuer, Gene Pride and Stuart MacKenzie represented the seller, an entity managed by Davis Marcus Partners, and also procured the buyer.

“We are pleased to have represented Davis Marcus Partners in this transaction, which follows on the heels of the sale of 2150 Post Road in nearby Fairfield,” said Dunne, a vice chairman at CBRE.

“187 Danbury provides us the opportunity to expand our Fairfield County portfolio, which is poised to benefit from future office changes,” said TEI Director of Acquisitions Max Pastor, who noted that the building has available space ranging from 1,500 to 15,000 square feet.

This is the fifth asset in Southwest Connecticut bought by the TEI acquisitions team, led by Pastor and Brian Soto. Since 2018, the team has acquired and managed over 1.5 million square feet of office, industrial and multifamily assets in Fairfield County.