CT taking tiered approach to Phase 1B of Covid vaccine rollout

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is taking a tiered approach to scheduling the nearly 1.4 million residents who fall in Phase 1B of the state’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Under the latest guidelines, issued by Gov. Ned Lamont last night, individuals aged 75 or older are being scheduled now, followed by those aged 65 to 74, most likely early next month. Frontline essential workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions who have an increased risk for severe illness will follow, most likely in late February/early March.

More information about the definitions of frontline essential workers and the list of eligible underlying medical conditions will be made available in the next several weeks.

The roll-out of the vaccine to staff and residents of congregate living settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1B.

As of yesterday, 220,820 total vaccine doses – 71% of the doses received from the federal government – have been administered: 196,753 first doses and 24,067 second doses.

Lamont said Connecticut presently ranks in the top five of states administering the vaccines to residents. The state is anticipating receipt of about 45,000 doses per week from the federal government.

“The good news is that we are seeing an overwhelming number of people in our state who want to receive the vaccine – and that is a key component of keeping our residents safe from Covid-19,” the governor said. “In the meantime, our administration will continue doing everything we can to get more doses of the vaccine into Connecticut as quickly as possible.”

“As you patiently wait your turn for vaccination, please remember to continue wearing masks, social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and gathering only with the members of your own household,” added Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

DPH has sent a communication to all school districts, local health departments, and vaccine providers requesting that anyone who has an appointment for Friday of this week or later cancel those appointments, unless they are over the age of 75 or if they were eligible to receive a vaccination as part of Phase 1A.

Similarly, vaccine providers with clinics scheduled past this Thursday that are not devoted to individuals 75 and over or eligible in Phase 1A are being asked to cancel those clinics.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 vaccination distribution plans in Connecticut, visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.