‘American Pickers’ to air Norwalk-based segment

The next episode of the long-running History Channel series “American Pickers” will feature a segment filmed last fall in Norwalk’s Wall Street neighborhood.

The series, which follows a pair of antique hunters negotiating for rarities and ephemera in out-of-the-way locations, shot footage last October in the late 19th century property that began life as a cigar factory before becoming the longtime home of the Hour Press printing company. The property’s owners, Norwalk residents Nathan and Gloria Dillard, highlighted a collection of items from the Norwalk’s history on the program; the Dillards later donated several items from the show to the city’s fire department museum and historical society.

“The show is straightforward and was a lot of fun,” Gloria Dillard said. “Basically, they showed up and it was lights, camera, action.”

The episode, titled “Pumps, Prints & Picks” is scheduled to air Jan. 25 at 9 p.m.