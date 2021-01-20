Carmel and Yorktown cited among nation’s safest small municipalities

A pair of regional localities were included in the new MoneyGeek ranking of the “25 Safest Small Cities and Towns in America.”

Putnam County’s Carmel placed third and Westchester’s Yorktown placed fifth in the listing of municipalities with populations between 30,000 and 100,000. MoneyGeek determined its list by measuring “the cost of crime” with a mix of violent crime and property crime data, determining the crime cost per capita in Carmel was $40 and Yorktown was $54.

Franklin, Massachusetts, topped the list with a crime cost per capita of $12. While no municipality in Connecticut made the top 25, MoneyGeek identified Greenwich as the state’s safest smaller locality with a crime cost per capita of $92.