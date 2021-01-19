Construction Industry Council backs Cuomo’s $306B infrastructure plan

The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. (CIC) is throwing its support behind the $306 billion infrastructure plan announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in his State of the State message.

As part of the plan, $51 billion would be spent to redevelop Manhattan’s midtown west neighborhood, including replacing the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Cuomo talked about massive investments to bring the state’s airports and transportation infrastructure into the 21st century and proposed investing in upstate infrastructure to boost commerce and tourism and create jobs.

John Cooney Jr., executive director of the CIC, said, “We applaud Governor Cuomo for his bold vision and confidence to create the new pathway ‘in our rebirth’ back to economic growth and resiliency. We look forward to learning more about his plans over the coming months and stand ready to support him in his commitment to ‘raise spirits and structures’ for all New Yorkers.”

CIC represents the leading heavy construction general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service professionals in the seven-county region of the lower Hudson Valley. It is aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region Inc., and more than 30 labor unions of the Building & Construction Trades Councils in the area.

In his speech, Cuomo said, “Acting on our own we have created the largest state infrastructure program in the nation. After years of broken promises from Washington we now finally look forward to working with a new partner in President-elect Joe Biden, long a champion of national infrastructure investment.”

The Manhattan development project would create a new West Side transit hub and include residential, commercial and public works projects in a district extending over 114 acres. He referred to the $1.6 billion Moynihan Train Hall that opened on New Year’s Day as just the first step.

Cuomo proposed adding railroad tracks to the 21 now shared by the Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

“By acquiring the square block to the south of Penn Station we can build another terminal. We call it Penn South. That will add 40% more train capacity by adding at least eight additional underground tracks,” Cuomo said. He also anticipates building two train tunnels under the Hudson River and the renovation of the two existing tunnels.

Cuomo said the Javits Convention Center is undergoing a 1.2 million-square-foot expansion. He said 14 building sites will be made available that would yield 20 million square feet of retail, commercial and residential development.

Cuomo discussed a plan to expand the Highline linear park eastward from 10th Avenue and 30th Street to create a path to the Moynihan Train Hall, followed by a push northward including a connection to Pier 76 with a pedestrian bridge across 12th Avenue. Pier 76 has been used as a police tow pound for over 20 years and Cuomo plans for it to be redeveloped.

“In the Hudson Valley, we are on track to complete the re-decking of the aging Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in 2022 and we’re going to accelerate it, completing it nine months ahead of schedule,” Cuomo said, adding that the anticipated opening of Legoland theme park in Orange County will draw tourists and create hundreds of jobs.

Cuomo said the state will be able to optimize the value of its investments because the projects would take place when interest rates are low and New Yorkers are looking for work.