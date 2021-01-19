NYC commuter helicopter service planned for Westchester County Airport

A helicopter service for commuters between Westchester County Airport and New York City is planned to begin as early as March, according to the companies behind the idea.

Ross Aviation, which operates a terminal facility for private aircraft at the airport and Blade Urban Air Mobility, which arranges helicopter and fixed-wing flights for its customers, plan to have daily helicopter flights between the county airport and Blade’s heliport terminals in Manhattan.

Blade reports that it provides helicopter flights in and out of U.S. city centers for more people than any other company.

Flights into and out of Manhattan would take 10 to 15 minutes and would operate five days a week. The price per person is expected to be approximately $175 for single flights. But the companies expect to be able to offer commuter passes sometime after the service begins that would reduce the price to $95 each way.

Rob Wiesenthal, CEO of Blade, said, “Even with the expected increase of remote working post-pandemic, we believe that intermittent commuting of one to two times per week between the suburbs and New York City will be a reality. Congestion on tristate area roads is now estimated at 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Given the combination of being near (car service) Uber Black pricing at $175, and the time savings of an approximately 12-minute flight, this service makes sense today and over the long term.”

Blade and Ross Aviation also said they intend to work together to develop a plan to build a vertiport at the Westchester airport. It would be especially designed for vertical takeoff aircraft including future designs powered by electricity. Blade said it believes electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft could be in service by 2025 and that the development of a vertiport would be subject to government approvals.

Brian Corbett, CEO of Ross Aviation said, “We view this alliance with Blade and our continued investment in innovative technology as a great opportunity to further enhance our flight hospitality network, enrich customers’ experiences, and strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve. For our existing jet customers, who value safety, time and care above most else when traveling, our alliance with Blade will make getting to and from New York City even more efficient while attracting new customers to the Ross Aviation network.”

Blade and Ross Aviation said they intend to work together to offer Blade services at one or more Ross Aviation locations at airports in Bedford and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as well as Palm Springs/Thermal and Long Beach, California. Those services are expected to launch in the second half 2021.

In addition, the companies plan to seek additional areas for cooperation as Ross Aviation adds locations to its network. Ross is headquartered in Denver and operates at 17 airports under the Ross Aviation, Rectrix Aviation, Alaska Aerofuel, Island Air and Great Circle Aviation Services banners.

Blade also announced plans to merge into a subsidiary of Experience Investment Corp., which will change its name to Blade Urban Air Mobility and plans to be listed on NASDAQ.

Blade said that the plans with Ross are subject to definitive agreements.