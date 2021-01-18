Rainey decides not to seek reelection as Peekskill’s mayor

Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey has announced that he will not be running for reelection.

Rainey is a Democrat and served two years on the city council before being elected to the mayoral post in 2017, defeating Republican Frank Catalina.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to help build a 21st century city that offers hope and opportunity to everyone who calls Peekskill home,” Rainey said. “At the end of this term, I will be proud to leave a Peekskill that is not only financially secure, but one that is greener, more economically diverse and inclusive.”

The announcement cited his chief accomplishments as helping Peekskill secure a $10 million economic development investment from New York state, $6 million in other grants to assist with projects including the revitalization of Fleischmann’s Pier and the installation of electric charging stations.

Also noted was attracting development including market-rate and affordable housing, completion of a new central firehouse and reestablishing the city’s Human Rights Commission. Rainey also was credited with securing an arrangement to have the Boys & Girls Club operate the Kiley Youth Center under a 50-year lease with the Peekskill Housing Authority along with $2.7 million in funding to support the effort.

Rainey said, “There is still a lot of work to do this year to keep the momentum going. I intend a positive transition to ensure that whoever the next mayor is, he or she has everything they need to continue the progress. After all that we’ve faced this year – the pandemic and the racial injustices – I’ve decided I need more time to focus on rebuilding my business, on my family, and most importantly, on raising my children.”

Last October, the Peekskill Democratic City Committee placed notices in the media inviting people interested in running for mayor to submit their resumes for consideration. The nominating committee is expected to soon make known its recommendations for candidates to run for mayor and the Peekskill Common Council.

Drew Claxton, chairman of the Democratic committee, was quoted in Rainey’s announcement as saying, “He has had such a positive and tremendous impact on this city and shown what is possible when we elect progressive, forward-looking leaders.”