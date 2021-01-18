Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich home sells for $45M; Ex-wife’s hits market at $40M

Fashion maven Tommy Hilfiger has reportedly sold his Greenwich mansion for $45 million – and his ex-wife, Susie, has put another Greenwich home on the market for $40 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hilfiger’s 22-acre home at 30 John St., which was listed last year for $47.5 million, has been sold for $45 million to an unidentified buyer. Hilfiger and his second wife, Dee Ocleppo, bought the six-bedroom home in 2010 for $31 million.

Meanwhile, Denbigh Farm – a 17-acre estate at 591 Riversville Road that dates back to 1775 – has hit the market for $40 million. Hilfiger and then-wife, Susan, bought the property in 1995 for $8.5 million. The couple divorced in 2000. The 14,000-square-foot home features seven bedrooms, as well as nine full and four partial bathrooms.

Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty handled the listings of both properties. Sally Slater of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer of the 30 John St. property.