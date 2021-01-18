Peekskill-based Garrie Pest Control acquired by division of international giant

Rentokil North America, a division of Rentokil Initial plc, which is based in Great Britain, has acquired Peekskill company Garrie Pest Control. Renkotil said the move would enhance its operations in the Northeast. Financial aspects of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Garrie Pest Control was founded in 1972 and serves commercial and residential customers in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess and Orange counties in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut.

The acquisition was completed in November and just announced.

Rentokil Initial plc describes itself as “one of the largest support services companies in the world, operating in all of the major economies of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Africa.”

The company reports that it has more than 66,000 employees and has more than 1,000 branches in almost 60 countries. Its 2019 sales were reported in U.S. dollars as $2.68 billion with a net income of $283.5 million.

Rentokil Initial plc provides a wide range of services across six divisions. Among the services are rental and laundering of workwear across Europe, parcel delivery services in the United Kingdom and global pest control services and products.

“The Garrie Pest Control team is well-known for providing high-quality pest control in the Hudson Valley communities,” said John Myers, president and CEO of Rentokil North America. “We’re looking forward to adding their customers and employees to the Rentokil team as we continue to provide outstanding service with the overall goal to protect people and enhance lives.” Renkotil North America is located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Bill Ayres, general manager of Garrie, said, “It was very important for us to find a company to partner with that was as committed to their employees and customers as we have been for many years, and we found that with Rentokil.”

The acquisition of Garrie Pest Control is just part of an expansion by Rentokil North America. On Jan. 4 it announced that it had acquired the company Environmental Pest Service, which will significantly expand its operations in Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.