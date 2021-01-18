Allegiant Air adds two new routes at Stewart Airport

Allegiant Air has announced the addition of two new routes from New York Stewart International Airport.

The airline will be adding four times a week service to Savannah, Georgia, on May 26, and twice a week service to Florida’s Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport on June 13.

Both routes were originally planned for 2020 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allegiant was the only airline to continue operations at Stewart during the pandemic. American Airlines, which temporarily suspended and then permanently terminated service in the fall, resumed service this month with a daily connection to Philadelphia.

JetBlue and Delta Air Lines halted service last year but have yet to announce plans to return.