Home Fairfield Oncologist William K. Oh named chief medical science officer at Sema4

Oncologist William K. Oh named chief medical science officer at Sema4

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Stamford-headquartered Sema4 has appointed Dr. William K. Oh to the newly established position of chief medical science officer.

Sema4
Oh

Oh, who previously served as chairman of Sema4’s scientific advisory board for oncology, was most recently chief of the division of hematology and medical oncology at Mount Sinai Health System and deputy director of The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) in New York.Sema4

Oh has authored more than 300 articles, reviews, and book chapters related to prostate, renal, bladder, and testicular cancers.

“We are privileged to have a world-renowned oncologist of William’s stature join the Sema4 team,” said Sema4 Founder and CEO said Eric Schadt. “His deep clinical expertise will help us further establish our leadership in delivering data-driven precision oncology solutions that support improved patient outcomes.

“As part of our senior leadership team, William will play a critical role in the development of our strategy, scientific collaborations, clinical development programs, and the adoption of our advanced health intelligence offerings in oncology and also across a broad spectrum of human diseases.”

While conducting his duties for Sema4, Oh will continue to care for his patients as clinical professor of medicine at ISMMS. The company noted that ISMMS owns equity in Sema4 and Oh has a financial interest in Sema4.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleNorman Grill: Covid-related tax relief for your business
Next articleRainey decides not to seek reelection as Peekskill’s mayor
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here