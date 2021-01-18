Oncologist William K. Oh named chief medical science officer at Sema4

Stamford-headquartered Sema4 has appointed Dr. William K. Oh to the newly established position of chief medical science officer.

Oh, who previously served as chairman of Sema4’s scientific advisory board for oncology, was most recently chief of the division of hematology and medical oncology at Mount Sinai Health System and deputy director of The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) in New York.Sema4

Oh has authored more than 300 articles, reviews, and book chapters related to prostate, renal, bladder, and testicular cancers.

“We are privileged to have a world-renowned oncologist of William’s stature join the Sema4 team,” said Sema4 Founder and CEO said Eric Schadt. “His deep clinical expertise will help us further establish our leadership in delivering data-driven precision oncology solutions that support improved patient outcomes.

“As part of our senior leadership team, William will play a critical role in the development of our strategy, scientific collaborations, clinical development programs, and the adoption of our advanced health intelligence offerings in oncology and also across a broad spectrum of human diseases.”

While conducting his duties for Sema4, Oh will continue to care for his patients as clinical professor of medicine at ISMMS. The company noted that ISMMS owns equity in Sema4 and Oh has a financial interest in Sema4.