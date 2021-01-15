IBM acquires two companies

IBM has announced its acquisition of two companies, the cloud computing consultancy Taos and the Salesforce consultancy 7Summits. The financial terms of the transactions were not publicly disclosed.

San Jose-headquartered Taos is a multi-cloud consulting and managed services firms the provides data center migration, platform engineering and hybrid cloud managed services to its clients. Its business partners include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

“Taos adds the deep expertise, public cloud partnerships and innovative solutions needed to drive growth and adoption of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform throughout the Americas,” said John Granger, senior vice president of cloud application innovation and chief operating officer at IBM Global Business Services. “The platform gives enterprises the freedom to choose from multiple providers to best meet their business and IT needs, and we are committed to helping our clients successfully navigate their open hybrid cloud journeys with those providers.”

Milwaukee-based 7Summits designs and develops solutions for strengthening business operations via the Salesforce platform, with strategies focused on customer relationship management, employee onboarding, engagement, cost reductions and sales. Its clients include Harvard University, Mitsubishi Electric and Tenable. IBM is a global strategic partner of Salesforce and 7Summits will be folded into IBM Global Business Services.

“7Summits is part of a broader IBM investment strategy in services and ecosystem partnerships to enable our clients’ digital transformations through hybrid cloud and AI,” said Mark Foster, senior vice president of IBM Services. “Salesforce plays a critical role in transforming customer, employee and partner lifecycle processes into intelligent workflows that deliver accelerated business outcomes.”