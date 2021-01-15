Danbury’s Reby Advisors is acquired by Wealth Enhancement Group

Reby Advisors, a Danbury-based independent registered investment adviser with approximately $727 million in client assets, has been acquired by Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Minneapolis. The financial terms of the transaction were not publicly disclosed.

Founded in 1989, Reby Advisors provides investment strategies to small business owners, pre-retirees and retirees. The practice includes six financial advisors and specializes in investment management, income generation, Social Security and Medicare strategies, and financial, retirement, tax, education and legacy planning services.

“When we entered the process of identifying a strategic partner to help propel the next stage of our growth, Wealth Enhancement Group quickly rose to the top as the best overall fit for our culture and the needs of our firm – from its industry-leading technology offerings to its expertise in driving economies of scale and top-line growth,” said Robert Reby, company founder and CEO. “Most importantly, Wealth Enhancement Group shares our commitment to providing our clients a high-quality service experience while helping them work towards their long-term objectives. Wealth Enhancement Group’s story is one of consistent success, and we are thrilled to partner with them as we start our next chapter.”