Bruce Museum online programs continue amid temporary closure

While construction of a major addition to the building has forced Greenwich’s Bruce Museum to close to the public, staff will continue to work and public programs will remain virtual for the time being.

“We are enduring some of the growing pains associated with any major expansion,” said Robert Wolterstorff, The Susan E. Lynch Executive Director. “We had two really great special exhibitions on view, and were hearing from our visitors how much they were enjoying them. I’m very hopeful that we will reopen soon.”

The changes were announced on Jan. 12 and impact two current exhibits: Fun / No Fun: Children’s Book Art by James Stevenson and “She Sweeps with Many-Colored Brooms”: Paintings and Prints by Emily Mason. Virtual events around the exhibits, including workshops and webinars, will continue as planned on Zoom. A full schedule can be found at brucemuseum.org.

Construction at the museum is part of a project to create the New Bruce, including a major 43,000-square-foot addition that will double the facility’s size by fall of 2022.