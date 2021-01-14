Survey finds most Americans ready for post-pandemic splurges

A new national survey by LendingTree has found eight in 10 Americans who plan to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will go on a celebratory splurge to revel in their newfound immunity.

The survey, which polled 1,205 adults from Dec. 21-22, found 82% of respondents planning vacations, fancy dinners and other happy events. Not everyone is going to party immediately – 52% of respondents said they were waiting a while, compared with 30% who are eager to rock-and-roll after being vaccinated. Among age groups, millennials were the most likely to be planning a celebratory splurge.

And some people aren’t waiting for the vaccine to celebrate – the survey also found 72% of respondents splurged to feel safer amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the most common luxuries including grocery delivery (30%) and higher-quality face masks (25%).

However, the survey also found 55% of respondents admitting they will they’ll keep saving as much as possible in case the pandemic returns, with 15% lamenting they will never feel secure in their financial position again, even when the pandemic is over.

“Hope is an incredibly powerful thing, and the fact that it’s beginning to rise after the year we’ve all just been through is unquestionably a good thing,” said Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s chief credit analyst. “However, that doesn’t change the fact that the economy is still a mess and millions of Americans simply can’t afford a splurge of any kind right now.”