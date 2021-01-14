Liquid nitrogen ice cream shop Sugar Rush USA coming to Shelton

Sugar Rush USA, a new independent ice cream shop that bills itself as the “future of dessert,” has announced plans to open at 901 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton on Jan. 18.

Sugar Rush USA freezes all-natural ingredients with food grade liquid nitrogen to create its ice cream specialties. The menu will feature crèpes, shakes and ice cream served in cones and between thick cookies as sandwiches.

On the company’s Facebook page, Sugar Rush USA promises to “combine science, technology, and the culinary arts to create an unforgettable product and experience.”

The new business is owned and operated by members of the Nasufi family who runs Vinny’s Restaurant & Pizzeria in Naugatuck.