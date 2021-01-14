Uber Green introduces EV/hybrid vehicle service to CT

Vehicle-for-hire service Uber has introduced its “Uber Green” feature in Connecticut.

Simultaneously launching in over 1,400 cities and towns across North America, Uber Green encourages riders to choose electric and hybrid vehicles for $1 more per ride. The added user fee will go directly to the drivers and to fund a program to help more drivers transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

On average, an Uber Green ride will cut carbon emissions by 44% compared with the same trip in a gas-powered car, according to the New York-based firm.

The initiative is part of the company’s sustainability commitment of $800 million in resources to help hundreds of thousands of drivers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe transition to battery EVs by 2025.

Uber plans to have 100% of its rides in the U.S. cities powered by EVs by 2030 and to be a fully zero-emission platform by 2040.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our environment, and as the largest mobility platform, it’s our responsibility to aggressively tackle climate change,” said Harry Hartfield, public affairs manager for Uber in Connecticut. “The launch of Uber Green, and our commitment to electrifying vehicles on our platform, are important parts of our larger efforts, and we will continue to take bold steps to confront climate change head on,”

Uber Green will be integrated into the company’s membership service, Uber Pass. Pass members will receive 10% discounts on Green trips, as they would with a standard ride.