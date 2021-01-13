PTI takes 13,600 sf expansion in Hawthorne’s Mid-Westchester Executive Park

PTI (Packaging Technologies and Inspection) has signed a lease for a 13,650 square feet of expansion space at 8 Skyline Drive in Hawthorne’s Mid-Westchester Executive Park.

The company, which manufactures nondestructive package inspection technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical device and food industries, had originally leased 14,255 square feet in the building in 2018. PTI’s space incorporates its’ executive offices, sales department, research and development, manufacturing and shipping and receiving functions.

Howard Properties Ltd. of Valhalla represented PTI in both the original and expansion lease transaction.

Tim Jones, CEO of Robert Martin Co., the property’s owner, stated, “PTI’s considerable expansion at our Mid-Westchester Executive Park represents the kind of entrepreneurial, innovative technology companies we are targeting for growth through the RMC Bio1 initiative we launched in late 2019,” a reference to the initiative for life sciences and health technologies companies transitioning from startup incubators and accelerator programs into larger spaces.